Cloudy, chilly Thursday after early morning snow makes for wet commute

NEW YORK — A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect early Thursday as a wintry mix fell across the region, creating potentially hazardous road conditions for the morning commute.

Light snow, or a mix of snow and sleet, could be felt in the early morning hours.

The snow should taper off in most areas of the tri-state region by mid-morning.

A second storm follows behind this on Friday, but it looks like it will track further south allowing the region to clean out the snow.

A reason for that southerly track is because of an arctic area of high pressure that will drive temperatures down for Friday. Wind chill values will be in the single digits early Friday morning. The winds ease off during the day, but it will remain to be very cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Much of Saturday looks quiet, but another quick-moving storm moves in late and continues into Sunday morning. While this storm is also capable of producing snow, warmer air will filter in allowing for a changeover to an icy mix. As it is still a few days before the event, there is still some time before better details come into the picture.