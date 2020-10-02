Early Friday showers before dry, cooler weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Friday started with on damp note as a cold front brought a few light showers around. The front moved offshore during the afternoon, allowing skies to clear out. Behind the front, a cool air mass arrived and it will stick around through the weekend.

Skies will remain clear through Friday night and the winds will be on the light side. The city and coastal sections will end up in the lower 50s. Areas to the north and west will drop into the 40s.

It will remain dry and cool through the weekend as high pressure settles across the region with temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies will remain sunny for Saturday and much of Sunday before clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon.

Earlier in the week, the forecast models we’re indicating the possibility of a substantial rain event as two storm systems combined just off the coast on Monday. That threat has diminished as the storms are expected to “miss” the connection. Instead, one storm system will pass well south and east of the city, while the other storm system from the west could bring us a few scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will then be on the climb back into the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon bring scattered showers and cooler and breezy conditions for the latter part of the week. Highs will drop back into the 60s for Thursday and next Friday.