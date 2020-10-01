Dry, warm but less-humid first day of October

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — We step into October with a warmer but less-humid day that should feature plenty of sunshine before clouds move in.

A cold front will move toward the region later Thursday as unseasonably mild air will settle into the area. We can expect a high temperature of 73 degrees in the city and low-70s in the suburbs.

While we will see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, things remain dry so put away the umbrella.

Friday could feature a round of scattered showers as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be much cooler Friday, with highs only reaching into the mid 60s.

Through the weekend, the cooler air mass will stick around with highs holding in the 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies.