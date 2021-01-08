Dry stretch continues Friday before sunny, chilly weekend

NEW YORK — The quiet pattern that has been ongoing since the previous weekend will continue. A storm bringing rain and snow in the Carolinas is bypassing us to the south, but it will bring a northerly wind and that will give us a cold start to the weekend.

A couple of clouds will stick around Friday night as the storm to the south exits off the coast of the Carolinas. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s, but a brisk wind will develop allowing wind chills to go down into the teens.

Gusts of 20 to 25 mph will develop on Saturday. That will make it feel more like the 20s for much of the day. Skies will feature some clouds from time to time as that storm system continues to head further out to sea.

The winds should ease off on Sunday and that will help bring temperatures back up into the lower 40s.

Heading into the next week, it should remain dry with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Another storm system should pass well south on Tuesday leaving us with a couple clouds. The next chance of rain may hold off until next Friday.