2021 starts out dry, but New Year’s Day ends wet with some ice inland

NEW YORK — The new year will ring in on a dry note, but a storm system will approach late on New Year’s Day and bring some rain along the coast. Across inland sections, cold air will remain trapped in, allowing for some freezing rain and drizzle before temperatures gradually climb above 32 degrees. For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted north of the city starting at 3 p.m. on Friday.

As for the remainder of 2020, it will stay dry heading into midnight. Temperatures will end up hovering around the mid 30s through early Friday morning.

There could be some sun early on New Year’s Day, but clouds will quickly fill in with rain developing along the coast late in the afternoon. Interior sections will still see temperatures hovering below freezing and that will allow for an icy mix of snow and sleet. Eventually, warm air will develop aloft, allowing for freezing rain and drizzle to develop and continue into the night.

Anywhere from a glazing to a tenth of an inch will be possible and that will cause slippery travel conditions on any untreated surfaces. Some of the higher elevations in the Catskills could end up with two-tenth’s of an inch of ice and that could cause some isolated power outages.

In terms of temperatures, coastal sections will approach the lower 40s late in the afternoon. Overnight, a west/southwesterly wind will persist and that will allow temperatures to gradually continue their climb through the 40s.

Any lingering precipitation should taper off early Saturday morning and skies will start to clear out. A very warm westerly breeze will follow behind and that will bring temperatures up into the mid 50s by Saturday afternoon. There is even a chance for some spots to approach 60 degrees.

The warmth will be short-lived as winds return to north bringing down temperatures into the 40s on Sunday.

In addition to the cooler temperatures, we are also watching a the potential of another storm to that will track along the coast from Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning. This will bring back rain along coastal sections and some snow for inland areas.