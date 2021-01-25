Winter weather advisory issued for Tuesday

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 7: Tootsie is bundled up as she stands in the snow in the East Village neighborhood February 7, 2003 in New York City. The snowstorm is expected to cover the city with as much as six inches by nightfall. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

After what has been a pretty uneventful January with no major storms, mother nature is bringing some snow into the Tri-State region. The storm is more of nuisance, as it will bring a little light snow to the region along with an icy mix. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the region as the combination of the snow, freezing rain and sleet could cause treacherous travel conditions.

Monday night will stay dry. Clouds will thicken through the night and that will also keep temperatures in the lower 30s during the overnight hours.

The snow may develop as early as the morning commute on Tuesday, and most it will be on the light side. There could be a few bursts of heavier snow that could reduce the visibility. Heading into the afternoon, temperatures will hover around 32 degrees along coastal sections and that will cause an icy mix to develop. Heading into the evening, we should see the temperature climb a little further along the coast, allowing for a complete changeover to rain.

Again, this will be a minor event as temperatures will meander around the freezing mark. . Snowfall amounts will hover around one inch for the city, and coastal sections will have less. These sections could end up with a glazing of ice on top of the snow. Inland sections where the snow doesn’t mix will get 1 to 3 inches, while areas further north toward the Catskills get 3 to 6 inches.

Timing it all out:

7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.: Snow develops

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Periods of snow

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Snow or Icy Mix

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Coastal Sections: Wintry Mix Changes Over To Rain

9:00 p.m. – Midnight: Rain (along the coast) & Snow (inland) continues.

Midnight – 6 a.m.:Rain & Snow Tapers off

Wednesday should be a dry day as high pressure tries to build into the region. It will remain cloudy as temperatures climb into the lower 40s.

For Thursday, confidence is building between the forecast models that a storm system developing in the southeast will stay south and head out sea. That will leave us with a partly cloudy day, but it will be a cold day with highs in the mid 30s.

A gusty northwesterly wind develops Thursday night into Friday and that will cause a frigid close to the week. Highs will only climb into the mid 20s and it is conceivable that wind chills could be in the single digits and teens during the day on Friday.

