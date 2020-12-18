Dry but cold weather coming Saturday

NEW YORK — High pressure building in to our west will give us a dry but cold Saturday.

A mix of sun and clouds in our skies put high temps in the 30s to near 40 degrees to start the weekend.

Then the high moves offshore, and we get a bit of a milder flow. That is, if low 40s is milder. That’s our high for Sunday.

We’ll see more clouds with a cold front approaching and then a series of weak storms will pass offshore. The combination on Sunday gives the tri-state area a chance of rain showers (at the coast) or snowshowers (north and west). Saturday, despite its cold temps, is the pick of the weekend.

Monday, another storm offshore may brush the area with rain and snowshowers. No significant accumulation is expected, as the precipitation is expected to come and go. After that, towards the middle of next week, we’ll see warming temps. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s.

Looking to the Christmas Eve and Day timeframe, the model guidance has a confident signal for storminess. At this point, it may be a storm system heading up a frontal boundary, and gives us milder temps, windy conditions and some rain. Details will be ironed out over the next few days.