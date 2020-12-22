Drenching rain and strong winds for Christmas Eve

NEW YORK — A potent frontal system will approach the region on Thursday.

Ahead of the front, strong southerly winds will bump temperatures up into the 50s during the day creating a rapid snowmelt across the region. The front will be capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds by Thursday night before it tapers off on Christmas Morning. Flood and High Wind Watches have already been issued for parts of the region in anticipation for what could be a night of wild weather.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, it is the calm before the storm. High pressure is making its way through across the eastern half of the nation. Skies will be generally clear Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a nice December day with lots of sunshine throughout. Highs will climb into the upper 40s.

Clouds will be on the increase late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Some showers could develop alreadywell north and west of the region. Slowly, the showers will make its way east and the winds will pick up as well.

Eventually, heavier rain will develop into the evening hours and a line of torrential downpours and strong winds could cross through during the night. 60 mph gusts could accompany these storms causing scattered power outages.

A strong southerly flow ahead of the front will allow temperatures to climb into the 50s into Thursday night, but once the front passes, it will tumble rather quickly as a very cold airmass moves into the region.

As for Christmas morning, any leftover rain will taper off early in the morning. There is an outside chance of a quick changeover to snow, however it looks very unlikely at this point as temperatures will still be well above freezing.

Skies will quickly clear out into the afternoon, but temperatures will be falling through the 40s and eventually bottom out in the lower 20s by early Saturday morning.

The weekend will be a cold one as arctic high pressure moves in. It will be partly to mostly sunny, but temperatures will only climb into the 30s for both days.