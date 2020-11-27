Delightful weekend but next week starts soggy

NEW YORK — The stretch of warm temperatures continue heading into the weekend.

A large area of high pressure will stick around for the next few days keeping us dry and on the mild side. Once the high departs, a potent storm will track to the northeast from the Gulf Coast bringing heavy rain and strong winds by Monday.

Friday night will feature a good deal of clouds through the overnight period as a weak disturbance cross through the region. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 40s in the city.

Saturday may start with the clouds lingering around, but the sun should break through during the morning hours. It will be pleasant afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 50s. Sunday will feature more sunshine as temperatures hold in the mid 50s.

A storm system in the Gulf Coast will approach the region by Monday morning. While the main part of the storm will track well west into the Ohio Valley, the cold front will slide east bringing the potential of heavy rain and gusty winds by Monday afternoon and continue into the evening before the precipitation tapers off.

Rainfall amounts could approach over an inch before all is said and done. With a strong southerly flow coming ahead of the storm, temperatures will be on the mild side with highs nearing 60 degrees.

While the cold front will pass into New England by Tuesday morning, the main area of low pressure will stick around in the Great Lakes. That will keep the blustery conditions around as a northwesterly wind brings temperatures down through the 40s during the day.

The chilly air mass will stick around through the middle part of next week. By Wednesday morning, we could be dealing with wind chills in the 20s. Actual daytime temperatures will like hold into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Milder temperatures move in by Friday, but another storm system could bring another chance of rain for next weekend.