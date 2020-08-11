Heat will continue Wednesday, then it will cool down

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It was another hot day Tuesday as it felt like more than 90 degrees during the afternoon. The saving grace was an isolated shower that spared the city from getting the extreme heat. That being said, a Heat Advisory is still in effect through Wednesday. A cold front will then press through, bringing relief for the rest of the week.

It will start out mainly clear Tuesday evening. Overnight, low clouds will develop as a result of the very muggy air mass in place. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday starts out warm and muggy with some sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 before scattered storms flare up early in the afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch was issued for portions of New Jersey, including Hunterdon County, on Wednesday. The ground is still saturated from Tropical Storm Isaias. Any heavy downpour could create flooding, since the ground cannot absorb the rain efficiently.

Cooler air then moves in for the rest of the week. The front that brought the showers on Wednesday will stall to the south for Thursday and Friday, keeping the risk of showers around. An easterly wind will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Heading into the weekend, we may still see the risk of a shower on Saturday, but the chance should diminish by Sunday. Temperatures will hold in the lower 80s.