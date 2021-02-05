Damp but warm Friday ahead of chilly weekend, more snow Sunday

NEW YORK — As the region continues to dig out after the massive nor’easter earlier in the week, another snowstorm looms this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for much of the region including the city as the potential of significant snow is on the table. Unlike the last storm, this one looks to be a quick mover with snow possible by late Saturday night, and it could be over with by late Sunday afternoon.

Saturday would be a good time to prepare for the storm. An area of high pressure will give ample sunshine for the day with highs climbing into the mid 40s.

Snow could develop as early as the overnight hours on Saturday night. This is far from certain, but it may start out as rain or mix especially from the city and points south. However, those areas should change over to snow. The duration of the mix or rain is also not clear at this point.

The brunt of the storm looks to be from the late morning hours until early Sunday afternoon. During this stretch, there could heavier periods of snow.

Snowfall amounts look to be around 3 to 6 inches, but the potential to get as much as 8 inches is on the table. Amounts could go down if there is a substantial period of mixing as a result of warmer than expected temperatures. Lesser amounts are expected well north as the coastal low will track well south and east of the region. Any lingering snow showers should be over with by Sunday evening.

Monday looks to start out dry with lots of sun, but it will be a cold day with highs staying in the upper 20s.

Another storm could arrive on Tuesday, but it will feature a mix of rain and snow. Better details of that storm will come during the weekend.