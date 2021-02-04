Damp end to the week; snow on Sunday?

NEW YORK — A weakening cold front will bring some light rain on Friday.

For inland areas, it will be cold enough for some snow before it changes to rain for most. After indicating a miss, the forecast models are indicating the possibility of snow once again on Sunday.

It should remain dry for much of the region on Thursday night as temperatures drop down to around freezing along the coast. Inland areas are expected to drop into the 20s.

Light rain will develop Friday morning as the cold front approaches. To the north and west, temperatures will be below freezing allowing some light snow at the onset. Most sections will change over to rain as temperatures climb during the morning.

The latest forecast models are indicating that the rain could be over by the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s allowing for additional snowmelt.

Saturday looks to be a decent day with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

All eyes are on then on the potential for another coastal storm to form on Sunday. On Wednesday, the forecast models were indicating a total miss as the wave of low pressure swings out to sea. The latest forecast models have started to have to storm track up the coast bringing back the chance of snow into the forecast.

At this point, the confidence too low on the exact impacts and timing, but measurable snow is on the table.