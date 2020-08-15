Cooler, wet finish to the weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It was a nice sunny start to the weekend with a high of 84 degrees at Central Park, which is considered seasonable for this time of year.

However, don’t expect much sunshine tomorrow.

Anticipate increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance of a few showers. More rain is slated to arrive by tomorrow afternoon. While it doesn’t appear to be severe, rain soaked streets could make navigating around town difficult.

You may also want to put those beach plans on hold as well. It will become breezy and wet throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will likely fall short, only topping out in the low to mid-70s. The combined soggy weather and tropical storms in the Atlantic will result in choppy seas.

Speaking of the tropics, Tropical storm Kyle now joins Josephine in the Atlantic. It’s also the earliest “K” storm on record, beating out Katrina which was formed on August 23, 2005.

Kyle began as an area of low pressure about 100 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It quickly intensified Friday afternoon about 185 miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

By Saturday afternoon the storm had a maximum sustained wind speed of 50 miles per hour, and moving away from the United States at 21 miles per hour. Even though Kyle will not make landfall in the U.S., it may cause rising surf and a high risk of rip currents at Atlantic beaches this weekend.

Fun facts

The name Kyle was also a Tropical storm in 1996 as well as a hurricane in 2002 and 2008. It ranks as the 3rd most common named storm, along with Kate and Katrina (now retired). Karen and Karl take the top two spots respectively.

As for Josephine, the storm will also stay in the Atlantic with a maximum sustained wind speed of 45 mph, moving west northwest at 17 mph.

Looking ahead to next week, aside from a chance of showers and storms mid-week, you can rest assure that there are brighter days ahead. Highs are also expected to bounce back into the 80s. AS always, stay tuned for updates.

