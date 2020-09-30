Cooler Wednesday after rain gives way to sunny skies

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Heavy rain overnight and into Wednesday morning will gradually come to an end as a cold front quickly moves through our area.

Skies should clear out quickly and we should see plenty of sun by the afternoon Wednesday. It will still be a breezy day with 15-20 mph gusts through the afternoon and noticeably lower humidity.

The high temperature will be about 70 degrees in the city and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday looks to be clear and a bit warmer once again, but then Friday will feature another round of scattered showers as a cold front approaches.

Temperatures will be much cooler Friday, with highs only reaching into the mid 60s.

Through the weekend, the cooler air mass will stick around with highs holding in the 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies.