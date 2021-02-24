Cooler weather to close out the week

NEW YORK — After an unsettled stretch, the sun finally came out on Wednesday and temperatures responded nicely.

Central Park topped out at around 54 degrees during the afternoon. The last time we were warmer was on Christmas Day of last year. Cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, but it will be at around or slightly above the normal.

The cause of the cool down is a weakening cold front that will cross through the region Wednesday night. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, however much of the region should stay dry with some clouds around. A gusty northwesterly wind will develop bringing temperatures down into the upper 30s.

The sun will be out on Thursday, but that northwesterly breeze will keep the cooler temperatures around. Highs will only top out in the mid 40s. Expect more of the same on Friday, but it will feel a little better as the wind backs off.

On Saturday, a storm system will approach from the southwest bringing rain into the forecast. For areas well north and west, there is a chance that could start out with a little wintry precipitation before it changes over to rain. Temperatures will climb back to around 50 degrees.

Sunday looks be the pick of the week featuring partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Another storm system should hold off until Sunday night with rain that may linger into Monday.