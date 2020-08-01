Cooler temps but storms on the way

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A quiet summer day in the tri-state area but we’re still tracking Isaias down south.

The storm should bring a lot of rain into the area Monday night going into Tuesday but with winds at around 40 miles per hour. The storm should race through the tri-state quickly.

The storm’s track is good for the city in terms of rain. It should not be a major hurricane but will be important for rainfall. There could be flooding.

We’ve already hit the normal average for named storms in a hurricane season at 10.

Tomorrow will see cloudy skies with possible showers. It will be warm and muggy. The rest of the week currently looks sunny and less humid after Isaias passes through.

