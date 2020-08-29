Cooler temps but rough on the water

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Despite dodging a major bullet with regard to Laura, the storm leaves behind rough seas.

There is a high rip current risk for Atlantic beaches this evening. The large ocean swell will diminish tomorrow with more of a moderate risk for rip currents.

As for severe weather threats, the Lower Hudson Valley, northeast New Jersey, New York City, and the western half of Long Island have a slight risk for storms, with the greatest threat being the potential for damaging winds this evening.

Keep in mind that any storm this evening will be isolated and should diminish by midnight. In the wake of the front, winds will shift gears to the northwest. That means moist, humid air will be replaced with dry and less sticky conditions. Expect lows in the 60s across the area.

Although sunshine returns tomorrow, highs will struggle to reach 80 in the afternoon. Sunshine will give way to clouds along with gusty winds. Tomorrow night will be less breezy and cool.

Tracking the tropics

There are two areas of concern. The first cluster of storms moving toward the Lesser Antilles at 15 mph. It’s expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Leeward and Windward Islands Sunday.

The second tropical wave off the coast of Africa is moving slowly across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Both storms have a 20% chance of development right now. If it does develop, Nana and Omar would be next in line.

Confirmed Tornadoes

The National Weather service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Montgomery, Orange County that happened Thursday afternoon. It likely touched down on the east side of Orange County Airport. Damage was reported along RT 211 with peak gusts of 82 mph.

Also, a strong EF1 tornado with maximum wind speed of 110 tracked from southeast Bethany to North Haven Connecticut the same day.

