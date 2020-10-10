Cooler and breezy temperatures Sunday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The clouds came in a bit earlier than expected, which prevented temperatures from rising into the upper 70s.

However, it was still a pretty nice day with a high of 70 degrees at Central Park. Dry weather will prevail Saturday night with lows bottoming out in the low 60s in the city.

Although it will be a dry start Sunday, remnants from Delta will threaten to put a damper to the end of the holiday weekend.

Rain is slated to get underway Sunday night and last through Monday before tapering off early Tuesday morning.

Expect flooding in spots with an average of 1-2” of rain possible. Keep in mind that there could be isolated areas with almost 3″ of rain. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph.

Additionally, plan for a messy commute throughout the day with the possibility of down trees and powerlines. Dry weather will return and last through Thursday. But, there is a chance of more rain on Friday.

More on Delta

Delta made landfall in Creole, Louisiana Friday at 6 p.m. local time as a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds. Creole is located just 13 miles east of where Laura touched down as a Category 4 storm on August 27.

As of Saturday evening, the highest storm surge reported was 10.41” in Freshwater Canal Docks. The highest rainfall total was 17.02” in Iowa. Delta will continue to slow down through tomorrow, moving from northern Mississippi into Tennessee Valley.

Isolated tornadoes are possible from Alabama to the Florida panhandle and western Georgia.