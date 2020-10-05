Mild start to the week, but cooler air will return

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The week started on a mild note as temperatures climbed to around 70 degrees during the afternoon on Monday. Most of the week is shaping up to be a quiet one, but a cold front could bring a shower around on Wednesday, then cooler temperatures will follow behind the system.

Clouds will be on the increase as a weak disturbances develops near Long Island. That could bring the chance of some sprinkles around the area. Otherwise, much of the region should stay dry through the overnight period. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

The weak disturbance will stick around on Wednesday keeping clouds around in the forecast. While not likely, the threat for additional sprinkles cannot be ruled out. A pleasant southwesterly flow will make it feel pleasant with temperatures climbing past 70 during the afternoon.

A weakening storm system will pass to the north on Wednesday. Most of the activity associated with it will stay well north, but the trailing cold front could bring the chance for a few late day scattered showers. It will still be a mild day with highs approaching the mid 70s, but cooler air will follow for the latter part of the week.

Thursday will be a breezy day featuring partly sunny skies. The gusty northwesterly winds will only allow temperatures to climb into the mid 60s during the day.

The winds will ease off by Friday. Still, despite having ample sunshine, temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Next weekend is looking to be a good one. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies. A westerly wind should allow temperatures to moderate back into the lower 70s.

