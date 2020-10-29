Con Edison, PSE&G prepared to restore power as remnants of Zeta approach tri-state area

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 13: A Con Edison worker attends the site of an explosion in East Harlem in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — As remnants of Zeta bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region, energy companies across the tri-state area are prepared to restore power to customers.

Con Edison said Thursday the energy company has secured 318 mutual aid workers to complement its own crews in restoring service to customers who lose power during the storm.

The company also has enough crew to cover extra shifts to make repairs. Line crews, damage assessment, site safety, customer service operations and the Con Edison teams will respond to functions needed.

Crews will give priority to make repairs that provide power to the most customers, then restore smaller groups and individual customers.

Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G) also said they have enough staff ready to respond. The company has also performed system checks on critical transmission and distribution equipment.

Con Edison is also reminding everyone to stay away from downed wires and treat them as if they are live. People are also reminded to have flashlights and battery-operated devices on hand.

The fast-moving storm has weakened to a tropical storm as it makes its way up the northeast after causing havoc in the Gulf Coast.

Zeta is expected to bring whipping winds , gusting to over 30-35 mph at times, which could lead to scattered power outages.

Rainfall amounts could approach 2 inches before it starts to taper off on Friday, where cold air will pour down into the region, allowing for a brief changeover to snow north of New York City.

Power outages can be reported at Con Edison’s website , their mobile app for by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

PSE&G customers can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 4PSEG (47734) or via Alexa or Google Assistant.

