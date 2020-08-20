Gorgeous Thursday but the heat returns this weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Thursday will be a gorgeous, comfortable day throughout.

Today will feature wall to wall sunshine as temperatures hold at around 80 degrees in the city and in the upper 70s for the suburbs.

Heading into the weekend, the winds will shift more westerly and that will bring the temperatures up. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Saturday will feature a couple more clouds and will feel quite sticky as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

The next chance of showers could be on Sunday as a weakening system approaches. The day will feature partly cloudy skies and the risk of showers could develop especially during the afternoon. Despite the shower chance, it will be a very warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s, possibly hitting 90 degrees.

