Coastal flood advisory issued for Brooklyn, Southern Queens, Staten Island Saturday and Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EiO0oMXWsAAVhOW.jpeg
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A coastal flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

The advisory will last from 9 a.m. on Saturday until 2 p.m. on Sunday. The NWS suggests above normal tidal departures may result in minor flooding of shore roads and/or properties.

There’s also a high surf advisory issued for 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday, as we could see dangerous rip currents and beach erosion.

The city’s office of emergency management suggests avoiding driving through or coming in contact with flood waters, moving cars to higher ground and calling 311 if you encounter trouble.

PIX11 News’ Andrew Cruz contributed to this story.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Alleged Midtown attacker is a murder parolee, officials say

COVID-19 numbers rising again in New Jersey

Witness breaks down at day 3 of Chauvin trial

New Yorkers see Biden infrastructure bill as chance to improve transit

EMS recognize biker who gave back during the pandemic’s darkest days

Rats take over laundry room and lobby in Hell’s Kitchen NYCHA seniors building

NYC makes progress in vaccination efforts

Recreational marijuana means big money for New York

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

@PIXWeather on Twitter