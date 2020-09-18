Coastal flood advisory issued for Brooklyn, Southern Queens, Staten Island Saturday and Sunday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A coastal flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

The advisory will last from 9 a.m. on Saturday until 2 p.m. on Sunday. The NWS suggests above normal tidal departures may result in minor flooding of shore roads and/or properties.

There’s also a high surf advisory issued for 8 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday, as we could see dangerous rip currents and beach erosion.

The city’s office of emergency management suggests avoiding driving through or coming in contact with flood waters, moving cars to higher ground and calling 311 if you encounter trouble.

PIX11 News’ Andrew Cruz contributed to this story.