Warm, cloudy start to the week before a cool down

NEW YORK — After a prolonged dry stretch, beneficial rain is back in the forecast.

For September, we are running a little more than an inch and a half below normal in terms of rainfall and more than 7 inches below for the year. Some light showers moved in late Sunday night ending the dry spell, but a slow-moving cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday night putting a dent to rainfall deficit.

It will be a muggy Monday night, but it should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog may develop during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

A few scattered showers may develop especially west of the city on Tuesday. Over the course of the day, the chance of scattered showers will increase. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Heavier showers will arrive Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. Depending on where the heavier downpours develop, we may rainfall amounts between one and two inches.

Skies will then start to clear out Wednesday afternoon and that will be enough to bring temperatures to around 70.

Thursday looks to be a nice day as a ridge of high pressure builds in. It will feature partly sunny skies with highs topping out at around 70.

Another cold front will arrive on Friday bringing scattered showers around. That will help drive in the cooler temperatures for the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid 60s Friday afternoon and it will stay in the 60s through the weekend.

