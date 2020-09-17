Cloudy Thursday with scattered showers possible

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A cold front drifting toward the east coast will bring clouds and perhaps some rain to our area Thursday.

Clouds will continue to be on the increase Thursday as the frontal boundary approaches the tri-state area. Some scattered showers could develop across the area later in the day.

Temperatures will be near seasonable Thursday, with a high of 77 in the city and mid-70s in the suburbs.

Conditions should improve by the morning hours on Friday. Skies will clear out, but it will noticeably be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Through the weekend, it will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stick around in the upper 60s during the period.

At the same time, we’re watching what is left of Sally in the Southeastern US.

The hurricane made landfall early Wednesday morning in Alabama as a Category 2 with winds of 105 mph. The storm has weakened, but it continues to produce life-threatening flooding down south. The storm itself is expected to hook up with a cold front and make its way toward the Mid-Atlantic.