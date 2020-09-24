Cloudy Thursday as warm weather continues

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The wonderful stretch continues as high pressure continues to keep us dry and warm. Temperatures topped out around 80 degrees across the region on Wednesday and we will probably repeat that on Thursday.

As remnants of Tropical Storm Beta pass to the south of us, we’ll likely see some high clouds here on Thursday, but it all should pass well south of the region on Friday.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon with temperatures that will once again be unseasonably warm.

The high temperature will be around 80 degrees in the city and in the upper 70s for the suburbs.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night. The winds will be coming from the southwest keeping temperatures from dropping no further than the lower 60s overnight.

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one. It may be a touch cooler on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday starts out with some sun, but clouds will be on the increase during the latter part of the day. Highs will be around 80 degrees.