Rain may continue Wednesday morning

NEW YORK — A slow-moving frontal boundary will finally make its way to the coast Tuesday night. At the same time, a wave of low pressure will ride along it, bringing heavy rain and some strong winds during the overnight hours. A Wind Advisory has been posted for Eastern Long Island as winds could gust to 45 mph.

Much of the showers were west of the city Tuesday afternoon. Eventually, the rain and wind will make its way east and become heavy at times by around midnight. As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible before it tapers off Wednesday morning.

Despite the heavy rainfall, flooding should be minimal due to the lengthy dry spell. That being said, localized flooding cannot be ruled out in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage.

Skies should clear out quickly once the rain moves out on Wednesday. It will still be a breezy day with 15-20 mph gusts through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70.

Friday will feature another round of scattered showers as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Through the weekend, the cooler air mass will stick around with highs holding in the 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

