Cloudy, mild Friday before evening rain showers

NEW YORK — After a dry stretch that has lasted over a week and half, rain is making a return. A potent storm that brought blizzard conditions in the Midwest will bring some much needed rain along the East Coast. For interior sections in upstate New York, some snow will be possible for the higher terrain of the Catskills. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Ulster County through Saturday morning as snow amounts could exceed 3 inches.

Showers will develop early Friday evening and the rain will become steadier as the night progresses. Into the overnight hours, the rain could become heavy, especially across eastern sections as an area of low pressure develops along a frontal boundary. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 40s.

The steadier rain should start to taper off by Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will be around an inch for the city. Higher amounts are possible especially for Long Island.

As for the rest of Saturday, a few lingering showers are possible as the main area of low pressure lingers in the Great Lakes . Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

A gusty wind will develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible making Sunday afternoon feel more like the 30s.

Calmer conditions will follow behind with partly cloudy skies for the first half of next week. Highs will be in the lower 40s for Monday and Tuesday.