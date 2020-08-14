Cloudy Friday before a beautiful Saturday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A stationary front will remain draped to the south of the area Friday, keeping unsettled weather over the region.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible, but mainly south of the city.

The high temperature will be about 85 degrees in the city and in the mid 80s for the suburbs.

Saturday should be the pick of the weekend. An area of high pressure will arrive bringing mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Expect highs to be in the lower 80s.

Another storm system will approach on Sunday bringing back the shot of some showers during the day. An easterly wind and a good deal of clouds could keep temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Heading into next week, there are no signs of the extreme heat returning. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s during the stretch. A few showers could develop on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week looks to be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.