Sunshine returns Tuesday, temperatures could reach lower 40s

NEW YORK — The week has started on a familiar note: dry and tranquil. Monday did feature a good deal of clouds as a storm system passed to the south. As for the rest of the week, high pressure will keep us dry. Heading into the latter part of the week, milder air will move in before a cold front brings the chance of showers during the weekend.

Skies will clear out Monday evening. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s in the city. Some interior sections will end up in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tuesday will be a nice day with the return of sunshine. That will be enough to bring temperatures back into the lower 40s during the afternoon.

The rest of the week remains dry. Wednesday may feature a couple more clouds late in the day as a weak disturbance passes to the north. In terms of temperatures, we will see a slight moderation. Expect highs to approach 50 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will then bring back the chance of some rain on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s. We will then dry out on Sunday but a brisk wind will cool things down into the mid 40s.

