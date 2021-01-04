Cloudy, chilly first Monday of the new year

NEW YORK — After a wet weekend, the first full week of the new year is shaping up to be a quiet one. A weak disturbance will keep some clouds around for another day or so, but it will stay dry. An area of high pressure will then follow behind, making the latter part of the week feature sunny skies.

Clouds have already moved in Monday night and it will stick around. The good news is that cloud cover will keep temperatures from dipping too much overnight. Lows will only be in the lower to mid 30s in the city.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of clouds. There could be some breaks of sun especially during the latter part of the day as temperatures top out in the lower 40s.

Wednesday should feature more sun as the low pressure starts to head out to sea. A light northerly breeze will keep temperatures in the lower 40s.

Eventually, high pressure will settle in for the rest of the week allowing for skies to clear out. The sunny stretch will continue into the weekend with temperatures in the mid 40s from Thursday through Saturday. The forecast models indicate a storm passing well south on Saturday, but we will monitor it through the week just in case there are any changes

Sunday looks to be fine as well. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s.