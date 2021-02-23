Partly cloudy but milder Tuesday, then warmer temps Wednesday

NEW YORK — A quieter, warmer pattern is developing this week. But first, another weak system crosses through Tuesday bringing some possible scattered rain or snow showers, but mostly north of the city. Behind it, milder air moves in, allowing the city to thaw out for the rest of the week.

Tuesday starts out with a mix of sun and clouds, before more clouds take over.

A storm system passing to the north could bring some rain or snow showers during the midday hours, but mostly just a scattered shower in the city, if anything.

The rest of the week will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures may get close to 50 degrees on Wednesday. A cooler breeze develops on Thursday, bringing temperatures back down into the mid 40s, then lower 40s by Friday.

On Saturday, a storm system could bring some rain showers. Sunday looks to be the pick of the week with partly sunny skies. Both days will be mild with highs approaching 50 degrees.