Christmas storm departs but freezing temps are on the way

NEW YORK — The big Christmas storm has departed.

The rain and damaging winds have ended. In its wake is a much colder weekend.

Despite hitting 61 degrees at Central Park on this Christmas Day, we are looking at low temperatures Saturday morning in the 20s region-wide and wind chills in the single digits for most.

High pressure builds in and highs both days will be in the 30s. By a nose, the pick of the weekend is Sunday with less wind.

The high moves offshore and then we have a brief shot of a few showers late Monday, and highs will be in the 40s. Another drop in temps by the middle of the week, when highs are only in the 30s with abundant, but ineffective sunshine.

A rigorous system will gather energy in the plains and move east. This one will take a path similar to the most recent storm, in that its center will pass to our west, so no threat of majors snows.

We could be seeing another round of rain and gusty winds come Friday, just in time to ring in the new year. Clouds will increase Thursday and so will the temps as highs reach the 50s.

The timing is subject to change, but for now, the low passes to our west, and a cold front forces temps to drop just like they did today as a colder airmass filters in for the weekend after.