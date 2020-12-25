Temperatures tumble on Christmas as powerful storm moves through tri-state area

NEW YORK — It was a wet start to Christmas with heavy rain and powerful winds sweeping the region. Whipping winds knocked out power in some locations, which continues to be a concern this morning.

So far, peak wind gusts topped out at 70 mph. Although the high wind warning has expired for most of the tri-state, it remains in effect for Suffolk, and Connecticut until 10 a.m. Then expect a gradual decline this afternoon.

In addition to diminishing winds, anticipate falling temperatures throughout the day. Speaking of temps, it was a mild start with a reading of 61 at Central Park, which ties the 1979 record for fourth warmest Christmas.

The official high from the National Weather Serve will be reported around 5 p.m.

As far as the rain is concerned, it will gradually taper off from west to east between noon and 5 p.m. Friday.

Keep in mind that there’s also a flood watch effect until 11 a.m. So, you may have to dodge a few puddles when venturing outside.

That said, wet streets may become ice rinks as temperatures dip below freezing tonight. Wind chills are also slated to bottom out in the single digits.

Finally, it stays dry through the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, there could be a few showers in store on Monday and New Year’s Eve.