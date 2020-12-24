Wild and stormy Christmas Eve; temperatures tumble on Christmas

NEW YORK — It is a night of wicked weather on this Christmas Eve.

A strong cold front will sweep across the region bringing torrential downpours and damaging winds. High Wind Warnings have been issued as gusts could approach 65 mph along coastal sections. That could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Flood Watches are also in effect as the heavy downpours, coupled with a melting snowpack, will cause flooding. Along the coast, a strong southerly flow will pile up the water along the shoreline causing minor flooding at high tide. For this reason, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the high tide cycle overnight.

The winds were on the increase on Thursday and a few showers have already crossed through. Through the evening hours, steadier rain will move in and the winds will continue to intensify. It would not be surprising if a few rumbles of thunder develop into the overnight as several lines of heavy downpours cross through and potentially bring damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Any loose items should be secured as it may get blow away by the wind.

Most of the heavy downpours should be east of the city by daybreak, but the showers will linger into Christmas morning. It will still be windy as well, but at least it will start to back down a bit. During the afternoon, there could be a few breaks of sun.

In terms of temperatures, expect dramatic change. A strong southerly flow will keep temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s through Christmas Eve. When the front departs, cold air will rush in and that will make temperatures tumble all day on Christmas.

Early on Christmas morning, temperatures will be at around 60, but it will be dropping through the day, going down into the 40s in the afternoon and 30s by the evening hours. Windy conditions will make it feel worse with feel-like readings in the 20s by Friday evening.

An area of high pressure will move in to region and keep the chill around through the weekend. Saturday features mostly sunny skies, but it will still be blustery. Highs will be in the lower 30s, but expect it to feel more like the 20s.

The winds should finally dissipate on Sunday. It will be a sunny day with highs climbing back toward 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Heading into next week, a passing storm system could bring some showers on Monday. After that, we should stay dry through the middle part of the week. New Year’s Eve could bring back the chance of more showers as a cold front approaches.