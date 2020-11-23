Chilly Tuesday ahead before temps warm up on Wednesday

NEW YORK — After a wet and mild start, a cold front swept through Monday morning bringing in a chilly air mass for the next 24 hours. A brisk wind from the northwest has develop as the storm system exits making it feel much colder. It stays rather chilly on Tuesday but a warmup develops by Wednesday. The bad news is that it will come with rain late in the day and it will linger into Thanksgiving.

It will be mainly clear Monday night, but the winds will continue to gust at around 30 mph through the night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s in the city, but the blustery conditions will make it feel more like the 20s during the overnight hours.

The winds will ease off on Tuesday, but there will still be quite a breeze. Temperatures may not get out of the 40s and the wind chills will likely stay in the 30s during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a milder day as temperatures climb back into the mid 50s. Clouds will be on the increase as the next storm system approaches. Rain will develop late in the evening and it will continue into Thanksgiving morning.

After the wet start, the rain should start to taper off early in the afternoon on Thanksgiving. Hopefully, we should see the sun break through late in the day. It will be a milder day with temperatures getting close to 60 degrees.

We should stay on the mild side on Friday. Temperatures will hold right around 60 under partly sunny skies.

