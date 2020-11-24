Chilly Tuesday before temps warm up on Wednesday

NEW YORK — After a wet and then brisk Monday, it stays rather chilly on Tuesday, but a warmup develops by Wednesday. The bad news is we’ll likely see clouds and rain for Thanksgiving.

The winds will ease off on Tuesday, but there will still be quite a breeze. While there will be plenty of sunshine, temperatures may not get out of the 40s and the wind chills will likely stay in the 30s through the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a milder day as temperatures climb back into the mid 50s. Clouds will be on the increase as the next storm system approaches. Rain will develop late in the evening and it will continue into Thanksgiving morning.

After the wet start, the rain should start to taper off early in the afternoon on Thanksgiving. Hopefully, we should see the sun break through late in the day. It will be a milder day with temperatures getting close to 60 degrees.

We should stay on the mild side on Friday. Temperatures will hold right around 60 under partly sunny skies.