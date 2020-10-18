Mild, cloudy Monday ahead

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — If you’ve had enough of the fall chill, you can breathe a sigh of relief. After three straight nights of temperatures in the 40s in the city, overnight temperatures will be back in the 50s overnight. You may notice some minor flooding during times of high tide Monday morning in Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties in New Jersey. Also, Southern Nassau and Queens Counties, Staten Island, and Brooklyn.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, highs are set to return into the mid-60s Monday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Then the warmup continues with highs reaching the low 70s. The next chance for rain will be on Friday.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re still tracking the area of low pressure south east of Bermuda. These showers and storms are disorganized. However, conditions may become conducive for further development. Right now, it’s at an 80% chance of becoming Epsilon within the next 48 hours.

There is also another cluster of storms in the Caribbean. It’s a bit too early to tell if these storms will develop any further. In the meantime, we’ll continue to closely monitor the situation.

