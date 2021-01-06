Chilly but sunny and quiet rest of the week

NEW YORK — A pattern of tranquil weather persists for the tri-state region through the rest of the week.

Most of the early clouds on Wednesday will give way to sunshine by the afternoon.

Despite the clear conditions, a light northerly breeze will only allow temperatures to climb past 40 degrees during the afternoon.

For the rest of the week, the sun will stick around and temperatures will moderate back into the mid 40s on Thursday. On Friday, we’ll cool down a touch, into the lower 40s.

A storm system will pass to the south on Saturday keeping us dry. A northerly wind allow temperatures to dip back into the upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday.