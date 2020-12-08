Chilly, blustery Tuesday before mid-week warm up

NEW YORK — There is a big dip in the jet stream across the East Coast that will bring us one more cold night. The jet will then lift and temperatures will be on the rebound for the rest of the week.

High pressure will continue to drift toward the region Tuesday as a storm system sits just offshore to the east. This will cause winds to increase Tuesday afternoon, bringing a winter chill to much of the area.

After some early morning flurries, we can expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with a high temperature of 38 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs. However, wind-chill temperatures will feel more like low-to-mid 20s today.

On Wednesday, a weak disturbance will pass to the north. There is an outside chance that a passing rain or snow shower could impact us, but most sections should remain dry with a good deal of clouds. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 40s.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be a nice one. A large area of high pressure will slide through bringing mostly sunny skies for both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will peak out at around 50-55 degrees for both days.

The weekend features some showers as another storm system approaches. Temperatures will be on the warm side with high in the mid 50s.