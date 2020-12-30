Chill sticks around Wednesday before a mild New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK — A cold front will cross through the region Thursday morning bringing some light rain. To the north, temperatures will be cold enough to cause an icy mix in spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ulster and Sullivan Counties as ice could create treacherous travel conditions through 7 a.m. on Thursday. It should be dry as we ring in 2021, but a more potent storm will bring rain by Friday afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday evening with some light rain developing during the early morning hours. Well north, it will be cold enough for wintry mix and cause slippery road conditions. Along the coast, temperatures will hold at around 40 degrees bringing no concerns of any icy mix.

The rain will stick around through Thursday morning, then we should be able to dry out as high pressure briefly builds into the region. Skies may partially clear out in the afternoon and into evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

At midnight, it should be dry and chilly. Temperatures will be at around the low to mid 30s. Wind chill values will be in the upper 20s.

Friday morning starts out dry but a more potent storm moves in during the afternoon. A cold front will bring some rain and it will continue into the overnight hours. Across Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley, temperatures will hover around the freezing mark bringing in a bigger concern of an icy mix as the storm gets underway. Along coastal sections, temperatures will be too warm to support any icy mix as it hover in the upper 30s for the entire day.

The rain should taper off Saturday morning and a westerly wind will develop. The warm breeze will bump temperatures up into the mid 50s during the day, but the respite from the cold will be brief.

A chilly northerly wind develops Saturday night bringing back the cooler temperatures for Sunday. Expect highs to be in the lower 40s. Also, a storm passing to the south and east could bring back the chance of showers around late in the day and it could linger on Monday.