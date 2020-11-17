Freeze Warning issued for NYC as temperatures drop down to coldest levels since March

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A brisk northwesterly wind is in place to bring temperatures down to the coldest of the season so far. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the city as temperatures will go down to the freezing mark for the first time since March 1. Winds will be gusty as well, making it feel much colder.

After dealing with a good deal of clouds along with some light sprinkles and snow showers, skies are clearing out Tuesday night. The winds have been on the increase, and will gust 20-30 mph through the night. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s in the city, but that biting wind will make it feel more like around 20 degrees by daybreak.

On Wednesday, the sun will be ineffective in warming up the temperatures. Highs will only top out at around 40 degrees in the city. The winds will continue to gust at around 20-25 mph, making it feel more like 30 degrees during the middle part of the day.

The winds should ease Wednesday night and start to turn more southwesterly. On Thursday, it will be much better as that milder breeze will allow temperatures to recover back to around 50 degrees.

The warming trend will continue heading into the weekend as the southwesterly winds persist. Expect the high to be at around 60 degrees on Friday and Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will also be a nice day, but it could feature a few more clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s.