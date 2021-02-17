Calm before the storm: Sunny Wednesday but snow returns Thursday

NEW YORK — LIVE: The Department of Sanitation and NYC Emergency Management Commissioners discuss the city’s preparedness ahead of Thursday’s winter storm. Watch in video below.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for much of the region as another snowstorm is expected to hit New York and New Jersey Thursday morning. For coastal sections, this storm does bring milder temperatures allowing for a changeover to a wintry mix, then rain by Thursday night

But first, Wednesday will be a quiet day featuring clear, sunny skies. Unfortunately, a brisk northwesterly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-30s during the day, making it some 15 degrees colder than how Tuesday was.

Clouds will be on the increase quickly starting late Wednesday night. Snow could develop in the city during the morning Thursday and continue into the evening.

Along coastal sections, milder air will sneak in allowing for a changeover to a wintry mix during the overnight period before going over to rain on Friday morning.

While the bulk of the storm may be over with by Friday morning, an upper level low will allow any precipitation to linger around through Friday afternoon. Coastal sections may change back to snow as well before all is said and done.

While this is preliminary, the city may get as much as 6 inches of snow before any changeover occurs. Lesser amounts are expected down the Jersey Shore and the East End of Long Island as the transition looks to be sooner. Inland areas could get as much as 9 inches as it will be mainly an all-snow event for those parts.

Saturday looks to be a blustery day as the winter storm continues to intensify off the New England Coast. Highs will be in the lower 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Sunday looks to be calmer with sunny skies and temperatures holding in the mid 30s.