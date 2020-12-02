Bundle up! Frigid, windy Wednesday ahead

NEW YORK — The blustery conditions continue for at least another night before a milder breeze moves in on Thursday. Temperatures will be on the climb, but a coastal storm will have the potential to bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding by Saturday.

The winds will back off just a touch heading into Wednesday night. Still, it will be a cold night with temperatures going down into the mid 30s. Wind chills will end up in the mid to upper 20s during the early morning hours.

After the chilly start, Thursday will end up being a nice day with generally sunny skies. The winds will also ease off and that will help bring temperatures back up into the lower 50s.

We will stay in the lower 50s on Friday, but clouds will be on the increase as the coastal storm starts to approach the eastern seaboard.

The forecast models are having tough time handling this storm, so the confidence of what it could bring remains on the low end.

The European model has an earlier start, with showers developing Friday afternoon and the heavier rain arriving during the overnight hours. While it’ll primarily be a rain event, the model also tracks the storm closer to the coast driving down colder air, allowing some wintry precipitation to briefly mix in for the coast on Saturday. While not expected for the coast, any accumulations for inland areas is to be determined under this solution. Due to the earlier start, the storm is also expected to end rather quickly, by Saturday evening.

While the European model indicates a faster and colder event, the GFS model features a slower and warmer scenario.

Rain will hold off until late Friday night and become heavy by daybreak on Saturday. The storm also tracks further offshore keeping the cold air well inland, making it primarily an all-rain event across the region. Along with the slow start, it will take some time for the rain to taper off as well. The rain could linger through at Sunday morning before it finally ends.

So while confidence is low, it is safe to say that Saturday will be a very stormy day. Expect heavy rain and strong winds throughout the day. Some coastal flooding will be a possibility as well as the winds will pile up the water along the shoreline. The extent of the flooding will be determined as we get closer to the weekend.