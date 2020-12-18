Bundle up! Frigid Friday as storm cleanup continues

NEW YORK — Cleanup is underway Friday, a day after a massive nor’easter dumped up to a foot of snow in some parts of New York and New Jersey.

If you’re heading out to shovel, make sure you bundle up as arctic air from Canada lingers over the tri-state region for at least another day or two.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon, but the sun won’t do much to warm things up. Temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing mark, and feel even colder due to wind chill.

The high will be 30 degrees in the city and in the upper 20s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 42 degrees.

Things will warm up a bit for the weekend, but not too much.

Plus, could we see another nor’easter in our area next week? Meteorologist Byron Miranda is tracking another storm that could come close.