Bundle up for a colder, breezy Thursday

NEW YORK — Put on that jacket if you’re going out Thursday.

A weak area of low pressure will move north of the region Thursday while a front remains draped over the Carolinas.

While we can expect some sun and clouds in the afternoon, breezy conditions will make things feel colder.

The high temperature in the city will be around 38 degrees, but could feel more like 30 due to the wind chill. Highs in the suburbs will be in the low 40s.

The rest of the week features a slight warm up as winds calm down and shifts more southwesterly. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies Friday.

Cold air will then make a return for the weekend. It will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s during the stretch.

On Monday, as storm will pass just south of the region bringing the chance of some rain or snow. It doesn’t seem to be a significant storm by any means, but it will be something to watch in the coming days.