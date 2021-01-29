Brutal cold, gusty winds settle in ahead of the weekend

NEW YORK — The week ends on a brutally cold note with wind chills hovering in the single digits for much of Friday, with the frigid temperatures continuing into the weekend.

Winds will continue to gust at around 20 to 30 mph for Friday night. Temperatures will drop back into the teens, but gusty winds will make it feel more like the single digits all night long.

Amid the brutal cold, the city is under a Code Blue, meaning no one who is homeless will be denied a warm place to stay, despite the pandemic-related capacity restrictions.

Winds should relax on Saturday, but it will remain to be a very cold day. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 20s, but wind chills will be in the upper teens.

Sunday may start out with a little sun, but clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 20s.

Forecast models are coming into an agreement for a major storm that has to potential to produce a significant amount of snow for the tri-state region starting Sunday night and it will be one of considerable duration.

Snow could develop around the city sometime around midnight on Sunday night. The snow will continue into Monday but there are some questions with regards to how far north the rain-snow line moves up along the coast. There is a possibility for a period of mixing or plain rain to develop along the coast, but that depends on the track of the storm as it passes offshore.

As the storm continues to head further out to sea, another area of low pressure will form behind the storm allowing the storm to linger into Tuesday morning. If a wintry mix or rain developed along the coast, then we will see a changeover back to snow as cold air will filter behind the departing storm system. Any lingering snow should taper off during the afternoon on Tuesday.

The possibility of a wintry mix or rain complicates the forecast of snow amounts along the coast.

While it is an early call, we do see the potential for 4 to 6 inches for the city. If it stays as an all-snow event, amounts could approach 8 inches or more. Interior sections of New Jersey will have the best potential getting more than 8 inches. Further north into Upstate New York, snow amounts could drop considerably as the storm will pass well to the south and east. Long Island and coastal Connecticut could be difficult as the rain-snow line ultimately determines the snow amounts. At this point, it could range anywhere from 2 to 6 inches.

The forecast, though, is preliminary at this point. Regardless of the final product, preparations for a significant snowstorm should take place on Saturday and on Sunday.