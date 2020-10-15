A bright, warm Thursday before a crisp, cool weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — High pressure moves offshore Thursday, keeping our area unseasonably mild and dry.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon, with a high temperature of 73 degrees in the city and low-to-mid 70s for the suburbs.

After a gorgeous Thursday, umbrellas will be needed on Friday and maybe Saturday as our next storm system makes its way into the area.

Skies will become overcast Friday morning and a round of showers are likely around daybreak. We’ll then have a brief break before the bulk of the rain moves in during the mid-afternoon hours.

Expect a steady rain through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. New York City, Long Island, and the Jersey Shore will likely see over an inch of rain, while upstate NY and the Jersey suburbs will only see a half-inch or less.

Conditions will then begin to dry out during the afternoon hours on Saturday as some much cooler air settles into the region. Temperatures on Saturday are only expected to reach the upper 50s.

Look for brighter and milder conditions Sunday through next Wednesday as temperatures warm into the low and mid 60s.