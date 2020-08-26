Brief cool down Wednesday before dangerous heat returns to end the week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Wednesday will be a delightful day and provide some relief from heat and storms.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with low humidity making the day much more enjoyable. The high temperature will be around 78 in the city and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Sadly, this comfortable cool down won’t last too long.

On Thursday, a warm front will lift through bringing the risk of scattered showers. Behind the front, the heat and humidity will return with temperatures possibly hitting 90 degrees.

The frontal boundary will remain nearby on Friday keeping the threat of scattered showers. It won’t be as hot with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will remain.

Heading into the weekend, we will start to feel the effects of what is left of Laura. The storm will hook up with a frontal boundary in the Tennesee Valley and head east toward the Carolinas by Friday.

The system should stay well south of our region, but the front will funnel moisture up to the northeast. The forecast models differ on the timing of the rain but that will be determined as we approach the latter part of the week.

We do expect the system to clear out by Sunday making it the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

