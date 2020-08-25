Brief cool down after a stormy early evening

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a hot and humid day, severe thunderstorms developed and crossed through the city during the early evening hours.

The rest of the night looks quiet as a cold front sweeps through the region bringing cooler temperatures for Wednesday. The humidity returns on Thursday and all eyes will be on Saturday as we will feel the effects of Laura’s remnants.

Conditions calmed down rather quickly after the storm passed through the region early Tuesday evening. Skies will clear out and winds will shift to the north. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be a delightful day. It will feature sunny skies with temperatures struggling to reach 80.

On Thursday, a warm front will lift through bringing the risk of scattered showers. Behind the front, the heat and humidity will return with temperatures possibly hitting 90 degrees.

The frontal boundary will remain nearby on Friday keeping the threat of scattered showers. It won’t be as hot with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will remain.

Heading into the weekend, we will start to feel the effects of what is left of Laura. The storm will hook up with a frontal boundary in the Tennesee Valley and head east toward the Carolinas by Friday.

The system should stay well south of our region, but the front will funnel moisture up to the northeast. The forecast models differ on the timing of the rain but that will be determined as we approach the latter part of the week.

We do expect the system to clear out by Sunday making it the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

