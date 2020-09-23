Breezy Wednesday warm up before summer-like stretch

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The wonderful stretch continues as high pressure continues to keep us dry and warm. Temperatures topped out around 80 degrees across the region on Wednesday and we will probably repeat that on Thursday. The remnants of Beta could bring some high clouds around here on Thursday, but it should pass well south of the region on Friday.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night. The winds will be coming from the southwest keeping temperatures from dropping no further than the lower 60s overnight.

Thursday will start out with some sunshine, but high clouds will develop through the afternoon. It will still be a warm day with highs at around 80 degrees.

The remnants of Beta will pass to the south leaving us with partly cloudy skies on Friday. Temperatures will hold at around 80 degrees. If the system tracks a little further north, we may have to add the risk of showers in the forecast.

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one. It may be a touch cooler on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday starts out with some sun, but clouds will be on the increase during the latter part of the day. Highs will be around 80 degrees.